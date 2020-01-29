January 29, 2020 Music » Picks

click to enlarge Michael Angelo Batio and his double guitar

Photo via Jorgesys12/Wikimedia Commons

Michael Angelo Batio and his double guitar

Michael Angelo Batio, Jason Aldean, Bloom and more great live shows in Orlando this week 

Local solo project Dot Org joins Profe Fool, McLeod and Emily Turnage for a soiree at Uncle Lou's. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Michael Angelo Batio

Hyperspeed guitar shredder Batio (ex-Nitro) heads to the Shovelhead. A few extra bones will get you a spot in the "Speed Kills Master Class" with the man himself. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Shovelhead Lounge, $20-$100

Jason Aldean

He's back and he wants you to know it. Country singer Jason Aldean steers his "We Back" tour into the Amway Center.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Amway Center, $25.50-$101.75

No Fraud

Veteran South Florida punk band – going strong since the early 1980s – darken the doors at Will's Pub with 430 Steps, Call In Dead and more. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Will's Pub, $10

Mag.Lo

Boundary-pushing local hip-hop artist plays a live set/recording session at the Public Library's Melrose Center. Free but RSVP is strongly recommended.

3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Melrose Center, free

JD Hunter & Ben Noyes

Violinist Hunter is currently Concertmaster of the touring production of Disney's Aladdin and she and creative partner Noyes will be joined by Aladdin cast member Orianna Hilliard for a night of adventurous sound and movement.

7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Timucua Arts Foundation, $20

Bloom

Bostonian rock duo will be joined at Soundbar by Like Mike, Outatime and Meet Me at the Altar.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Soundbar, $10

This story appears in the Jan. 29, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

