Michael Angelo Batio, Jason Aldean, Bloom and more great live shows in Orlando this week 

Dot Org
Local solo project Dot Org joins Profe Fool, McLeod and Emily Turnage for a soiree at Uncle Lou's. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Uncle Lou's, $5
Michael Angelo Batio
Hyperspeed guitar shredder Batio (ex-Nitro) heads to the Shovelhead. A few extra bones will get you a spot in the "Speed Kills Master Class" with the man himself. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Shovelhead Lounge, $20-$100
Jason Aldean
He's back and he wants you to know it. Country singer Jason Aldean steers his "We Back" tour into the Amway Center.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Amway Center, $25.50-$101.75
No Fraud
Veteran South Florida punk band – going strong since the early 1980s – darken the doors at Will's Pub with 430 Steps, Call In Dead and more. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Will's Pub, $10
Mag.Lo
Boundary-pushing local hip-hop artist plays a live set/recording session at the Public Library's Melrose Center. Free but RSVP is strongly recommended.
3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Melrose Center, free
JD Hunter & Ben Noyes
Violinist Hunter is currently Concertmaster of the touring production of Disney's Aladdin and she and creative partner Noyes will be joined by Aladdin cast member Orianna Hilliard for a night of adventurous sound and movement.
7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Timucua Arts Foundation, $20
Bloom
Bostonian rock duo will be joined at Soundbar by Like Mike, Outatime and Meet Me at the Altar.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Soundbar, $10
– This story appears in the Jan. 29, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly.
