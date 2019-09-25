Meet Skye! She knows basic commands, loves yummy treats, and is free to adopt in Orange County 

Meet Skye!

Skye (A434641) is 7 years old and she is a part of our senior promotion, which means she is free to adopt! Skye knows basic commands, and is more motivated to perform these duties with the promise of yummy treats, which she will take gently from your hands. This sweet girl is truly a staff favorite; she has been with us for over two months and we cannot believe she has not been adopted yet.

For the month of September, adoption fees for both dogs and cats are only $10. The adoption fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

