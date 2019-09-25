September 25, 2019 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge 1000-skye-img_0103.jpg

Photo by Pawsitive Shelter Photography

Meet Skye! She knows basic commands, loves yummy treats, and is free to adopt in Orange County 

By

Meet Skye!

Skye (A434641) is 7 years old and she is a part of our senior promotion, which means she is free to adopt! Skye knows basic commands, and is more motivated to perform these duties with the promise of yummy treats, which she will take gently from your hands. This sweet girl is truly a staff favorite; she has been with us for over two months and we cannot believe she has not been adopted yet.

For the month of September, adoption fees for both dogs and cats are only $10. The adoption fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

This story is from the Sept. 25, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. North Carolina Republicans proved that if you’re ruthless enough, you can get away with anything Read More

  2. Freedom March wants gay people in Florida to know they're "free to leave homosexuality" Read More

  3. Cannabis in tablet form, contributions flood into assault-weapons-ban PAC, and other Florida news you may have missed Read More

  4. Florida teens sue over solitary confinement, credit card skimmers at gas stations, and other news you may have missed last week Read More

  5. Savage Love: Boundaries Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation