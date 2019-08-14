Meet Rusty! He's 3 years old, housebroken and very friendly 

Meet Rusty (A416664)!

Rusty is 3 years old and is very friendly. He is housebroken, leash-trained, and knows some basic commands. Rusty does well with large dogs, but would prefer to be in a household with no small pets. He is super sweet, loves to be around people, and enjoys eating treats and playing. Rusty has been neutered, microchipped and is ready to go home!

For the month of August, we are featuring The Paw-ffice promotion, dogs will be a $20 adoption fee and cats will be a $10 adoption fee. Visit our shelter today to find your new fur-ever friend!

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

