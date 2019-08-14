August 14, 2019 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge a416664._000_.jpg

Photo by Pawsitive Pet Photography

Meet Rusty! He's 3 years old, housebroken and very friendly 

By

Meet Rusty (A416664)!

Rusty is 3 years old and is very friendly. He is housebroken, leash-trained, and knows some basic commands. Rusty does well with large dogs, but would prefer to be in a household with no small pets. He is super sweet, loves to be around people, and enjoys eating treats and playing. Rusty has been neutered, microchipped and is ready to go home!

For the month of August, we are featuring The Paw-ffice promotion, dogs will be a $20 adoption fee and cats will be a $10 adoption fee. Visit our shelter today to find your new fur-ever friend!

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.


This story is from the Aug. 14, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. We asked Central Florida lawmakers where they stand on rapid-fire weapons Read More

  2. The second a Democrat takes the oath of office, Republicans will become born-again fiscal hawks Read More

  3. Savage Love: Shrinkage Read More

  4. This Modern World (8/14/19) Read More

  5. Seminole County State Attorney clears Orlando Police officers in beating of double homicide suspect Markeith Loyd Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation