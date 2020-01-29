Meet Rosco! He gets along well with other dogs and is very affectionate with people 

Meet Rosco (A443330)! This sweet boy was brought into our shelter as a stray. Rosco gets along well with other dogs and is very affectionate with people and well-behaved. Unfortunately, we believe Rosco is being overlooked for adoption due to a medical issue – after adoption, he will need to be evaluated at a full-service practice. Once Rosco is adopted he can go home the same day, because he is already neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Help us find Rosco his forever home!

In January we celebrate our "New You, New Pet" adoption promotion – stop by before Friday to take part! Adoption fees for cats and dogs will be $20. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

– This story appears in the Jan. 29, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.