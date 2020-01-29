January 29, 2020 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge wd80-a443330-kaw-1.jpg

Photo by Pawsitive Pet Photography

Meet Rosco! He gets along well with other dogs and is very affectionate with people 

By

Meet Rosco (A443330)! This sweet boy was brought into our shelter as a stray. Rosco gets along well with other dogs and is very affectionate with people and well-behaved. Unfortunately, we believe Rosco is being overlooked for adoption due to a medical issue – after adoption, he will need to be evaluated at a full-service practice. Once Rosco is adopted he can go home the same day, because he is already neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Help us find Rosco his forever home!

In January we celebrate our "New You, New Pet" adoption promotion – stop by before Friday to take part! Adoption fees for cats and dogs will be $20. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

  

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

This story appears in the Jan. 29, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Tags: , ,

More Gimme Shelter »

Speaking of Adoptable Dogs, shelter Pets

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Transgender Orange County student claims middle school used his deadname, despite assurances of sensitivity Read More

  2. Some lives lost in 2019, and the amazing legacies they left behind Read More

  3. As Amendment 4 uncertainty continues, Orange and Osceola carry on registering ex-felons to vote. Is it safe? Read More

  4. Savage Love: The Long Game Read More

  5. Orlando cop reprimanded for provoking teens, teachers fear punishment for attending rally in Tally, and other news you may have missed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation