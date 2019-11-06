Meet Rocky! He's house-broken, leash-trained and knows basic obedience commands 

Meet Rocky (A415416)! This sweet boy was previously adopted from our shelter three times and each time he was returned for reasons that were out of his control. With all this, Rocky has kept a high spirit of hope that he will soon find his home. Previous owners say Rocky is house-broken, leash-trained, knows basic obedience commands, rides well in the car, and gets along well with other dogs and children. With the holiday season rapidly approaching we need your help to find Rocky his forever family. He has truly become a staff favorite and we would love to see him adopted by a family who will shower him with the love he deserves.

For the month of November, we are featuring our This Is Us promotion. Adoption fees for dogs will be $20 and for cats $10. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Mark your calendars for the 8th annual Barktoberfest noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Barktoberfest is the shelter's rescue appreciation event to celebrate the partnership between OCAS and the rescue community. Animal Services currently works with more than 100 rescue groups across the state that aid in the recovery and adoption of homeless animals. Many of these pets will be present at Barktoberfest and available for adoption through the individual rescue groups.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

