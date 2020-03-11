March 11, 2020 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

click to enlarge wd29_a433388_seg-1.jpg

Photo by Pawsitive Pet Photography

Meet Prince! He's housebroken and leash-trained, and gets along with cats 

Meet Prince!

Prince (A433388) is a sweet boy who was surrendered by his owner and so he is looking for his forever home. Prince can't wait for you to visit him today! According to his previous owner Prince is housebroken, leash-trained and knows basic commands, Prince is friendly with women, men, children and gets along with smaller animals including cats. Prince has been neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. He is ready to go home the same day he is adopted.

For the month of March we are celebrating Lucky Paws and adoption fees are $20 for cats and $20 for dogs. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY PAWSITIVE PET PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Photo by Pawsitive Pet Photography

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

This story appears in the March 11, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


