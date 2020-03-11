Meet Prince! He's housebroken and leash-trained, and gets along with cats 

Meet Prince!

Prince (A433388) is a sweet boy who was surrendered by his owner and so he is looking for his forever home. Prince can't wait for you to visit him today! According to his previous owner Prince is housebroken, leash-trained and knows basic commands, Prince is friendly with women, men, children and gets along with smaller animals including cats. Prince has been neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. He is ready to go home the same day he is adopted.

For the month of March we are celebrating Lucky Paws and adoption fees are $20 for cats and $20 for dogs. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

click to enlarge Photo by Pawsitive Pet Photography

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

