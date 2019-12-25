Meet Peppy and Dexter! You can adopt them right now in Orange County 

Meet Peppy and Dexter!

Peppy (A440051) and Dexter (A440052) are a bonded pair. These sweet kitty brothers were surrendered by their owner because they could no longer care for them – now they're looking for their forever home. According to their former owner, Peppy and Dexter are friendly with men, women and children. They do get along with other cats, but have never been around dogs. Both are located at our satellite adoption center located at the Petsmart store at 6134 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.

For the month of December, we are featuring our Howl for the Holidays promotion. Adoption fees for cats and dogs will be $20. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip. Visit the shelter today to find your new fur-ever friend!

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

