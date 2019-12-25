December 25, 2019 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Photo by Pawsitive Pet Photography

Meet Peppy and Dexter! You can adopt them right now in Orange County 

Meet Peppy and Dexter!

Peppy (A440051) and Dexter (A440052) are a bonded pair. These sweet kitty brothers were surrendered by their owner because they could no longer care for them – now they're looking for their forever home. According to their former owner, Peppy and Dexter are friendly with men, women and children. They do get along with other cats, but have never been around dogs. Both are located at our satellite adoption center located at the Petsmart store at 6134 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.

For the month of December, we are featuring our Howl for the Holidays promotion. Adoption fees for cats and dogs will be $20. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip. Visit the shelter today to find your new fur-ever friend!

  

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

This story appears in the Dec. 25, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


