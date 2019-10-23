October 23, 2019 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

click to enlarge wd34_a440752-2-bs.jpg

Photo by Pawsitive Pet Photography

Meet Onyx! She's friendly with children, women and men, and other animals 

Meet Onyx (A440752)!

Onyx is a 1-year-old spayed female and has become a staff favorite here at the shelter. This sweet girl was surrendered by her previous owners because they could no longer take care of her. According to her previous owners, Onyx is friendly with women, children, men, and dogs and cats. Onyx is housebroken as well as leash-trained.

For the month of October, we are featuring our Pawbucks promotion, where adoption fees for both dogs and cats are only $10. The adoption fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Mark your calendars for the 8th annual Barktoberfest from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Barktoberfest is the shelter's rescue appreciation event to celebrate the partnership between OCAS and the rescue community. Animal Services currently works with more than 100 rescue groups across the state that aid in the recovery and adoption of homeless animals. Many of these pets will be present at Barktoberfest and available for adoption through the individual rescue groups.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and  from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

This story appeared in the Oct. 23, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

