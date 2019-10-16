October 16, 2019 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge wd51-a440342-2-ob.jpg

Photo by Pawsitive Pet Photography

Meet Nova, a 7-month-old spayed female who gets along well with dogs and cats 

By

Meet Nova !

Nova (A440342) is a 7-month-old spayed female and was surrendered to our shelter by her previous family because they were moving and could not bring her along with them. They say she is house-broken, leash-trained, and  knows basic obedience commands. Nova is friendly with women, men and children; she also gets along well with dogs and cats. Nova would like to invite you all to come into the shelter today to meet her!

For the month of October, we are featuring our Pawbucks promotion; adoption fees for both dogs and cats are only $10. The adoption fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Mark your calendars for the 8th annual Barktoberfest noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Barktoberfest is the shelter's rescue appreciation event to celebrate the partnership between OCAS and the rescue community. Animal Services currently works with more than 100 rescue groups across the state that aid in the recovery and adoption of homeless animals. Many of these pets will be present at Barktoberfest and available for adoption through the individual rescue groups.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY PAWSITIVE PET PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Photo by Pawsitive Pet Photography

  

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

This story appeared in the Oct. 16, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The White House can't make Donald Trump look upright, so they're scrambling to make everyone else appear corrupt, too Read More

  2. Welcome to Roll Call, a Facebook group set up by a violent militia leader that's full of EMTs and cops Read More

  3. The symbolism behind the rainbow flag, touchstone of the LGBTQ community Read More

  4. The best parties, shows, and events happening at Orlando Pride this week Read More

  5. Governor's drug-bust airplane to be retired, Florida's second-biggest python ever captured, and other news you may have missed last week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation