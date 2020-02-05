Meet Malikye, a handsome 9-year-old pup whose tail never stops 

Meet Malikye (A202744)! This handsome 9-year-old dog was brought in as an owner surrender. Volunteers note that he has a tail that never stops, and knows how to sit. We recommend that Malikye be the only pet of the household. Help Malikye find his forever home today!

In February, find your Fur-ever Love: Adopt a shelter pet. Adoption fees are $40 for dogs and $10 for cats. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

– This story appears in the Feb. 5, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.