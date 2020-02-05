February 05, 2020 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

click to enlarge Malikye

Photo by Pawsitive Pet Photography

Malikye

Meet Malikye, a handsome 9-year-old pup whose tail never stops 

Meet Malikye (A202744)! This handsome 9-year-old dog was brought in as an owner surrender. Volunteers note that he has a tail that never stops, and knows how to sit. We recommend that Malikye be the only pet of the household. Help Malikye find his forever home today!

In February, find your Fur-ever Love: Adopt a shelter pet. Adoption fees are $40 for dogs and $10 for cats. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

  

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

This story appears in the Feb. 5, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


