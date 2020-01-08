January 08, 2020 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge ocas_01032020_wd10_a443287-2.jpg

Photo by Pawsitive Pet Photography

Meet Maggie, a 4-year-old stray girl brought to the shelter on New Year’s Eve 

By

Meet Maggie!

Maggie (A445287), a sweet 4-year-old girl, was brought to our shelter as a stray on New Year's Eve and has quickly warmed the hearts of the shelter staff. Maggie is a social butterfly ­– she seeks out affection! She enjoys taking treats and playing with her toys in our play yards. Maggie has tested positive for heartworm disease, but good news for this lucky girl and her future adopter: Much of the cost of her heartworm disease will be covered!

For the month of January we are celebrating our "New You, New Pet" adoption promotion. Adoption fees for cats and dogs will be $20. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

  

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

This story appears in the Jan. 8, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. In a year full of worrying Orlando headlines, at least there were a few bright spots Read More

  2. Florida man begins war with Iran Read More

  3. The tweets, memes and online obsessions that made us spend way too much time online this year Read More

  4. Ocala makes homelessness a crime, UF discovers breakthrough cancer drug, and other news you may have missed Read More

  5. Bill Barr might be a bigger threat to America than the man who appointed him Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation