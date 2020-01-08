Meet Maggie, a 4-year-old stray girl brought to the shelter on New Year’s Eve 

Meet Maggie!

Maggie (A445287), a sweet 4-year-old girl, was brought to our shelter as a stray on New Year's Eve and has quickly warmed the hearts of the shelter staff. Maggie is a social butterfly ­– she seeks out affection! She enjoys taking treats and playing with her toys in our play yards. Maggie has tested positive for heartworm disease, but good news for this lucky girl and her future adopter: Much of the cost of her heartworm disease will be covered!

For the month of January we are celebrating our "New You, New Pet" adoption promotion. Adoption fees for cats and dogs will be $20. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

– This story appears in the Jan. 8, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly.