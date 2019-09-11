Meet Lyla! She's 5 years old, affectionate, and has become a favorite at the Orange County shelter 

Meet Lyla!

This sweet girl was brought into our shelter as a stray and she is still on the lookout for her fur-ever home. Lyla (A436049) is 5 years old and she has tested positive for heartworm disease, but thanks to a generous sponsor, much of her treatment cost will be covered. Lyla gets along with other dogs and has become a staff favorite at the shelter; she is very affectionate to all who encounter her. If you would like to learn more about Lyla we recommend coming into our shelter in person to meet this sweet girl. We hope you will love her as much as we have.

For the month of September, all animal adoption fees will be $10. The adoption fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

