October 30, 2019 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Photo by Pawsitive Pet Photography

Meet Luna! She's a calm little cuddle bug looking for her fur-ever home 

Looking for a sweet adult dog? Meet Luna (A440509)! This cutie is 9 years old and is looking for her fur-ever home. She was brought in as an owner surrender due to her owner moving. This snuggle bug is calm, seeks affection and loves treats. She is heartworm-positive, but her treatment is sponsored. Adopt this sweet pup today to begin her heartworm treatment and give her the home she deserves!

For the month of October, adoption fees for both dogs and cats are only $10. The adoption fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Mark your calendars for the 8th annual Barktoberfest noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Barktoberfest is the shelter's rescue appreciation event to celebrate the partnership between OCAS and the rescue community. Animal Services currently works with more than 100 rescue groups across the state that aid in the recovery and adoption of homeless animals. Many of these pets will be present at Barktoberfest and available for adoption through the individual rescue groups.

  

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and  from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

This story appeared in the Oct. 30, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


