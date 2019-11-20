Meet Lola! She loves treats and squeaky toys 

Meet Lola (A424724)!
This sweet girl has been at the shelter for over 71 days and is on the lookout for her forever family. Lola enjoys playing outside with squeaky toys and takes treats gently. If you are interested in taking this sweet girl home the same day you meet her, then you are in luck! Lola has been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and is ready to go home the same day with her new family.
For the month of November, we are featuring our This Is Us promotion. Adoption fees for dogs will be $20 and for cats $10. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.
Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.
This story appears in the Nov. 20, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly.
