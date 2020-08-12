HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

August 12, 2020

click to enlarge ocas-catio-16-5-cmyk.jpg

Photo via OCAS

Meet Lilah, a 4-year-old girl who's a little shy at first, but is very sweet once she warms up 

Meet Lilah!

Lilah (A392508) is a 4-year-old girl who was surrendered to our shelter by her previous family because they could no longer care for her. According to them she is a little shy when you first meet her, but very sweet once she warms up. She does have a flea allergy, which will require her adopters to make sure she is on flea medication monthly. Lilah is looking for a family who can provide her the loving home that she deserves; she has had a hard time standing out in the midst of kitten season. Links to meet and adopt Lilah are posted on orlandoweekly.com.

For the month of August, adoption fees are reduced to $10 for both dogs and cats as we encourage everyone to consider adopting a Quarantine Buddy. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or

visit ocnetpets.com.

This story appears in the Aug. 12, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters.

