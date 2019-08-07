Meet Kilo (AA435543)!

This sweet boy was surrendered by his owner and he is on the lookout for his fur-ever home. Kilo is housebroken, leash-trained, does well riding in the car, gets along with dogs, and is friendly with men, women and children. If you would like to meet Kilo and learn more about him we encourage you to come into the shelter to meet him and his other furry canine friends.

For the month of August, we are featuring The Paw-ffice promotion. Adoption fees for dogs are $20 and cats are $10. Fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

–

