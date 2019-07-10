July 10, 2019 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Katniss (A427122)

photo via OCAS

Katniss (A427122)

Meet Katniss! 

By

Katniss (A427122) is a very cautious cat that could benefit from a patient adopter who will give her the time to adjust to her new surroundings. When approached, she usually runs, but when she's ready to be picked up, she will lie down flat on the floor. She's very playful, loves her toys (especially the catnip mouse and soft fluffy ball), and has a very pleasant "singing voice" when she's asking for food. After a long day of naps, snacking on treats, and playing, she likes to lie down on a warm cozy lap and purr until she falls asleep. She is litter box-savvy, vaccinated, FIV/FelV negative and ready to find the puurrfect home. If you are interested in adopting Katniss, email fostercare@ocfl.net!

For the month of July, we are featuring our Dapper Dogs & Classy Cats promotion, where the adoption fees for both dogs and cats are only $10. The adoption fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Full Sail University says their new Fortress is the largest college esports arena anywhere Read More

  2. Watching Democracy Die, Part 2: Our political system wasn't designed for a perpetual turf war Read More

  3. 100 Things You Must Do in Orlando Read More

  4. Texting while driving is illegal in Florida, Virgin Trains plays coy about possibility of a Disney stop, and other news you may have missed last week Read More

  5. Savage Love: 'Tie Points' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation