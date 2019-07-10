Meet Katniss! 

Katniss (A427122) is a very cautious cat that could benefit from a patient adopter who will give her the time to adjust to her new surroundings. When approached, she usually runs, but when she's ready to be picked up, she will lie down flat on the floor. She's very playful, loves her toys (especially the catnip mouse and soft fluffy ball), and has a very pleasant "singing voice" when she's asking for food. After a long day of naps, snacking on treats, and playing, she likes to lie down on a warm cozy lap and purr until she falls asleep. She is litter box-savvy, vaccinated, FIV/FelV negative and ready to find the puurrfect home. If you are interested in adopting Katniss, email fostercare@ocfl.net!

