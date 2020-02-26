February 26, 2020 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge ocas_02202020_wc25_a447440-1.jpeg

Photo by Pawsitive Pet Photography

Meet James Pawsten! He's a rather handsome 6-year-old who would love to come home with you 

By

Meet James Pawsten!

James (A447440) is a handsome 6-year-old male cat who was brought in as a stray in the beginning of February. Come meet this beautiful kitty today and become his new fur-ever home. James Pawsten is free to adopt and can go home on the same day as his adoption.

In February, find your Fur-ever Love when you adopt a shelter pet. Adoption fees are $40 for dogs and $10 for cats. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

  

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

This story appears in the Feb. 26, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Tags: , , ,

More Gimme Shelter »

Speaking of...

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Disney takes unprecedented steps for coronavirus, Orange County commissioner pauses Split Oak Forest toll road, and other news you might have missed Read More

  2. Dems might assume they have the Boricua vote, but the GOP is working hard to court Florida's Puerto Rican voters Read More

  3. People We Love 2020: Our annual list of people making Orlando a better place Read More

  4. Savage Love: Thrown Bones Read More

  5. Trump is in banana republic territory, eager to use government powers to crush anyone in his way Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation