Meet James Pawsten! He's a rather handsome 6-year-old who would love to come home with you 

Meet James Pawsten!

James (A447440) is a handsome 6-year-old male cat who was brought in as a stray in the beginning of February. Come meet this beautiful kitty today and become his new fur-ever home. James Pawsten is free to adopt and can go home on the same day as his adoption.

In February, find your Fur-ever Love when you adopt a shelter pet. Adoption fees are $40 for dogs and $10 for cats. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

