July 31, 2019 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Meet Everett! 

By
This good boy is Everett - PAWSITIVE SHELTER PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Pawsitive Shelter Photography
  • This good boy is Everett

Meet Everett (A433388)!

This sweet boy is 6 years old, neutered and vaccinated and microchipped, and ready to go home to his fur-ever home the same day he is adopted! Everett came into our shelter as a stray earlier this month and has become another shelter favorite. He does very well with other dogs and is a gentle soul. He enjoys playing outside, and seeks attention from anyone who will toss the ball around with him and give him treats. Come into the shelter today and meet Everett along with his other pals available for adoption!

For the month of August, we are featuring our Paw'ffice promotion. Adoption fees for dogs are $20 and cats are $10. Fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

