Meet Doja! She needs a new home after her family moved out of the country 

Meet Doja (A447587)! This sweet girl is 10 years old. She was surrendered by her family because they were moving out of the country and could not take her with them. As a part of our senior program, she is free to adopt and is also ready to go home the same day she is adopted – she is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Doja's previous owner says she is housebroken, leash-trained and knows basic commands, and that she is friendly with women, men, children and other dogs. We are asking for your help to find Doja her forever home and we know you will fall in love with her as we have here at the shelter.

In February, find your Fur-ever Love: Adopt a shelter pet. Adoption fees are $40 for dogs and $10 for cats. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

