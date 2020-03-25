Meet Diana! She's one year old and affectionate with people and other dogs 

Meet Diana (A448100)! This sweet 1-year-old girl is very affectionate with people and playful with other dogs. She is used in our playgroups as our "greeter dog," as she makes other dogs feel comfortable, introduces them to the group and matches the other dogs' energy and play styles. Diana likes to be around dogs but not cats – she has been known to chase them. She is already housebroken, leash-trained and microchipped.

Diana did test positive for heartworm treatment, and thanks to a generous sponsor much of her heartworm treatment is covered. We need your help to get Diana adopted and in her new home today!

For the month of March we are celebrating Lucky Paws and adoption fees are $20 for cats and $20 for dogs. Adoption fees cover sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

click to enlarge Photo by Pawsitive Pet Photography

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

– This story appears in the March 25, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly.