April 28, 2021

click to enlarge Diamond (A465720)

Photo via Orange County Animal Services

Diamond (A465720)

Meet Diamond! This 11-year-old girl likes to be petted all over and she's waiting at Orange County Animal Services to meet her fur-ever family 

Meet Diamond!

Diamond (A465720) is 11 years old and she has currently been at our shelter for over 55 days. She was surrendered by her previous owner because she did not get along with the cat and dog in the home, but she's very affectionate with people. Diamond takes treats gently, enjoys being petted all over and would make a wonderful new addition to your home.

Our standard adoption fees are $40 for cats and $55 for dogs, which includes the spay/neuter, initial vaccines and microchip, but our April adoption promotion reduces adoption fees to just $20 for the entire month! We're celebrating the popular series Law and Order and its many spinoffs with Paw and Order. We encourage you to find and adopt the Stabler to your Benson. 

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com

