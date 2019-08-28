August 28, 2019 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

click to enlarge wd28-435132-ss-2.jpg

Photo by Pawsitive Pet Photography

Meet Delilah, a 3-year-old sweet girl ready for her forever home 

Meet Delilah (A435132)!

This sweet girl was brought into the shelter as a stray, and is available for adoption, looking for her fur-ever home! Delilah is 3 years old and was a bit fearful when she first arrived to the shelter, but she has blossomed into a very sweet dog. She has tested positive for heartworm disease, but thanks to a generous sponsor much of the cost of her treatment is covered! We encourage you to come into the shelter today to meet Delilah. We hope you will fall in love with her as many of our staff have as well!

For the rest of August, we are featuring The Paw-ffice promotion, dogs will be a $20 adoption fee and cats will be a $10 adoption fee. Visit our shelter today to find your new fur-ever friend!

click to enlarge PHOTO BY PAWSITIVE PET PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Photo by Pawsitive Pet Photography

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

This story is from the Aug. 28, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

