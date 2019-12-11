Meet Daisy! She's housebroken, leash-trained, and can be adopted today in Orange County 

Meet Daisy (A443536)!

This sweet girl was surrendered by her previous family because a family member was allergic to her. Daisy has fast become a staff favorite! She is 10 years old, spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to go home the same day she is adopted. According to her previous owner, Daisy is housebroken, leash-trained, knows basic commands and is friendly with men, women and children. We would love to see Daisy go home with her forever family before the holidays, and as part of our Senior promotion she is free to adopt to a good home!

For the month of December, we are featuring our Howl for the Holidays promotion. Adoption fees for cats and dogs will be $20. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip. Visit the shelter today to find your new fur-ever friend!

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

click to enlarge Photo by Pawsitive Pet Photography

– This story appears in the Dec. 11, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly.