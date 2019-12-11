December 11, 2019 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge wd44-443536-mf-2.jpg

Photo by Pawsitive Pet Photography

Meet Daisy! She's housebroken, leash-trained, and can be adopted today in Orange County 

By

Meet Daisy (A443536)!

This sweet girl was surrendered by her previous family because a family member was allergic to her. Daisy has fast become a staff favorite! She is 10 years old, spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to go home the same day she is adopted. According to her previous owner, Daisy is housebroken, leash-trained, knows basic commands and is friendly with men, women and children. We would love to see Daisy go home with her forever family before the holidays, and as part of our Senior promotion she is free to adopt to a good home!

For the month of December, we are featuring our Howl for the Holidays promotion. Adoption fees for cats and dogs will be $20. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip. Visit the shelter today to find your new fur-ever friend!

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY PAWSITIVE PET PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Photo by Pawsitive Pet Photography

This story appears in the Dec. 11, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Rick Scott granted a tax break meant to help the poor to a rich GOP donor’s Florida yacht marina instead Read More

  2. Florida could permit bear hunting again, Planet Hollywood allegedly took state money and ran, and other news you may have missed Read More

  3. Savage Love: Quickies Read More

  4. A war on the poor: thoughts on the Trump White House from a long holiday weekend Read More

  5. Matt Gaetz's milkshaker gets 15 days, Florida women fight for equal access to strip clubs, and more news you might have missed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation