January 15, 2020 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

click to enlarge Say hello to Bumpy!

Say hello to Bumpy!

Meet Bumpy! He was recently featured on local news, showing off his obedience skills 

Bumpy (A395292) is a 3-year-old neutered male who was brought to our shelter as a stray and he needs your help to find his forever home. Bumpy has tested positive for heartworm disease; however, his treatment is sponsored. He has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and is ready to go home the same day he is adopted! Bump was recently featured on a local news station, where he showed off his great obedience skills which are "sit," "lay down" and "give paw"!

For the month of January we are celebrating our "New You, New Pet" adoption promotion. Adoption fees for cats and dogs will be $20. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

This story appears in the Jan. 15, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

