Meet Aria! She's 5 years old and friendly with women, men, children and other animals 

Meet Aria (A446907)! This sweet girl is 5 years old and was surrendered by her owner because they no longer had time to care for her. Aria is friendly with women, men, children, and cats and dogs. She is housebroken and knows basic obedience commands. Aria has been a joy to have at the shelter and has always displayed a positive and friendly temperament while being with us, but we are hoping she will find her forever family soon. Aria is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped and is ready to go home the same day she is adopted!

In February, find your Fur-ever Love: Adopt a shelter pet. Adoption fees are $40 for dogs and $10 for cats. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

