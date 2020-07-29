Meet Apache! He is friendly with women, men and children, and knows basic commands 

Apache (A431789) is a 7-year-old neutered male who was surrendered to our shelter and is longing for his forever home. Apache is friendly with women, men and children, he is housebroken and knows basic commands, and he would prefer to be the only pet in the home. As part of our senior promotion Apache is free to adopt, and because he is already neutered, microchipped and vaccinated he will be available to go home the same day he is adopted. If you would like to meet Apache, links to make an appointment to visit the shelter will be posted on orlandoweekly.com.

For the month of July adoption fees are reduced to $10 for both dogs and cats as we encourage everyone to consider adopting a Quarantine Buddy. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or

click to enlarge Photo by Pawsitive Pet Photography

visit ocnetpets.com.

– This story appears in the July 29, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly.