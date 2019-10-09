Meet 1-year-old Rocky! He's neutered, microchipped, and very happy to come home with you 

Meet Rocky!

(A415416)

This sweet boy is 1 year old, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. His former owner says he is house-broken, leash-trained, rides well in cars and knows basic obedience commands. Rocky is friendly with men, women, children and other dogs, and he has become a staff favorite!

For the month of October, adoption fees for both dogs and cats are only $10. The adoption fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Mark your calendars for the 8th annual Barktoberfest noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Barktoberfest is the shelter's rescue appreciation event to celebrate the partnership between OCAS and the rescue community. Animal Services currently works with more than 100 rescue groups across the state that aid in the recovery and adoption of homeless animals. Many of these pets will be present at Barktoberfest and available for adoption through the individual rescue groups.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

click to enlarge Photo by Pawsitive Pet Photography

– This story appeared in the Oct. 9, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly.