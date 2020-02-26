February 26, 2020 Movies » Movie Reviews & Stories

click to enlarge 'Baby Driver'

Photo courtesy TriStar Pictures

'Baby Driver'

'Mean Girls' with cats, 'Oldboy' with brunch, 'Baby Driver' à la carte, and more film events happening in Orlando 

Mean Girls Mew-vie Night New girl at a high school (Lindsay Lohan) finds herself at odds with a group of popular girls. Thursday, 7 pm; The Kitty Beautiful, 360 State Lane; $10.65; thekittybeautiful.com.

Movie Monday: Baby Driver A gifted young wheelman works as a getaway driver for heists, but soon finds a reason to get away from a life of crime. Monday, 7 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

One N1ght Starring Billy Black and Lovely Bernard, the story of a wild night out in Orlando. After the movie, party all night with zouk, kompa and Afrobeat. Thursday, 7 pm; Diamond Events Ballroom, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Road; $10-$15.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Acclaimed film about an illicit affair between two French women in 1760. Ongoing; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Reel Short Teen Film Festival Showcase Showcase of films made by students in grades 8-12. Saturday, 11 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; free; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

A Touch of Sugar A dive into the diabetes healthcare epidemic that affects every community in the United States, told through the voices of people united in their struggle with this chronic disease. Wednesday, 2 pm; Center for Health & Wellbeing, 2005 Mizell Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-644-2492; yourhealthandwellbeing.org.

Uncomfortable Brunch: Oldboy South Korean film about a man who spends 15 years imprisoned by mysterious captors only to be released with no explanation. Sunday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

This story appears in the Feb. 26, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

