Markeith Loyd sentenced to death over murder of Orlando police officer 

Statement from @OrlandoPDChief Rolón on the sentencing of Lieutenant Debra Clayton’s murderer: pic.twitter.com/ipAuQyq3XR — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 3, 2022

Convicted double-murderer Markeith Loyd was sentenced to death for the killing of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.The judge followed a jury recommendation from last year when sentencing Loyd to die on Thursday morning. Loyd is already serving a life sentence for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in 2017.Loyd killed Clayton as she attempted to apprehend him in a Walmart parking lot in Orlando. The murder led to a massive manhunt and violent arrest . Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón released a statement responding to the news."Although nothing can undo the heartache created by the defendant's heinous actions, we hope that this brings solace to our community, knowing a dangerous murderer will face the highest penalty provided by law," he said.Loyd's cases have been a flashpoint for Orlandoans since he was arrested in 2017. Beyond the obvious attention granted to a double murder, Loyd's particularly violent arrest drew scrutiny to the police force. The arrest left Loyd permanently blind in one eye, though no officer was ever convicted of wrongdoing Then-state attorney Aramis Ayala was removed from Loyd's case after refusing to seek the death penalty as part of her wider opposition to the practice.