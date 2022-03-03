Markeith Loyd sentenced to death over murder of Orlando police officer 

click to enlarge
Convicted double-murderer Markeith Loyd was sentenced to death for the killing of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.
The judge followed a jury recommendation from last year when sentencing Loyd to die on Thursday morning. Loyd is already serving a life sentence for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in 2017.
Loyd killed Clayton as she attempted to apprehend him in a Walmart parking lot in Orlando. The murder led to a massive manhunt and violent arrest
. Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón released a statement responding to the news.
"Although nothing can undo the heartache created by the defendant's heinous actions, we hope that this brings solace to our community, knowing a dangerous murderer will face the highest penalty provided by law," he said.
Loyd's cases have been a flashpoint for Orlandoans since he was arrested in 2017. Beyond the obvious attention granted to a double murder, Loyd's particularly violent arrest drew scrutiny to the police force. The arrest left Loyd permanently blind
in one eye, though no officer was ever convicted of wrongdoing
.
Then-state attorney Aramis Ayala was removed from Loyd's case
after refusing to seek the death penalty as part of her wider opposition to the practice.
–
