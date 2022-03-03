Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 03, 2022 News + Views » Orlando Area News

Email
Print
Share

Markeith Loyd sentenced to death over murder of Orlando police officer 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MARKEITH LOYD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Markeith Loyd/Facebook

Convicted double-murderer Markeith Loyd was sentenced to death for the killing of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

The judge followed a jury recommendation from last year when sentencing Loyd to die on Thursday morning. Loyd is already serving a life sentence for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in 2017.



Loyd killed Clayton as she attempted to apprehend him in a Walmart parking lot in Orlando. The murder led to a massive manhunt and violent arrest. Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón released a statement responding to the news.

"Although nothing can undo the heartache created by the defendant's heinous actions, we hope that this brings solace to our community, knowing a dangerous murderer will face the highest penalty provided by law," he said.


Loyd's cases have been a flashpoint for Orlandoans since he was arrested in 2017. Beyond the obvious attention granted to a double murder, Loyd's particularly violent arrest drew scrutiny to the police force. The arrest left Loyd permanently blind in one eye, though no officer was ever convicted of wrongdoing.

Then-state attorney Aramis Ayala was removed from Loyd's case after refusing to seek the death penalty as part of her wider opposition to the practice.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Orlando Area News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Orlando Area News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Sarasota Republican Congressional Candidate Martin Hyde threatens cop's job for giving him a ticket [VIDEO] Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tells students to take off 'ridiculous' face masks at Tampa press conference Read More

  3. Undercover cops sting a cannabis doc; Orlando Weekly readers think it was a waste of time and money Read More

  4. 2022 Florida Legislature so far: Don't Say Gay, Stop WOKE, bad maps, anti-vax Surgeon General, no home for immigrant kids Read More

  5. Workers protest Eatonville's DaJen Eats over allegations of wage theft Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 2, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News + Views

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation