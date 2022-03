Markeith Loyd appeals death sentence to Florida Supreme Court 

click to enlarge Photo via Darlene Jones/Twitter

Twice-convicted murderer Markeith Loyd is appealing his death sentence Loyd filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of Florida on March 19. He was sentenced to death for killing Orlando Police Department Lt. Debra Clayton Loyd killed the officer when she attempted to apprehend him in a Walmart parking lot in 2017. Loyd was being sought in the murder of Sade Dixon. He was convicted of Dixon's murder in 2019 and is currently serving a life sentence.Loyd's attorney did not say why he was appealing the conviction and sentencing in his notice of appeal.