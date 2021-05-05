Marino loves treats and he's ready to go home the day he's adopted! 

Meet Marino!
This sweet boy has been at our shelter for over 108 days and we are hoping his forever family is looking for him! Marino (A464902) was surrendered by his owner as they could no longer care for him. According to the previous family, he should be in a home with no young children and he needs to be monitored with toys that he plays with. Marino has been neutered, microchipped and fully vaccinated — he's ready to go home the same day he is adopted.
Lady Whiskerton here with the hottest gossip in town! Orange County Animal Services is reducing adoption fees to just $10 for all dogs and cats that are ready for immediate adoption for the month of May. Look for the purple Ready to Go Home banner when browsing the Animal Services website to see which dukes and duchesses qualify for the promotional fee. Don't keep this salacious news to yourself — spread the word!
Virtual adoptions: https://bit.ly/2NDWgUj
Book shelter appointment for adoption: https://v2.waitwhile.com/
Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.
