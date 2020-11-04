Maki Hibachi, the swish Lake Nona Japanese joint, will open a location in a Mills 50 storage center 

OPENINGS: Neon Beach, the barbecue beach bar concept by Tin & Taco's Rob Bair, has opened in the old Fuzzy's Taco space downtown at 131 N. Orange Ave. ... Maki Hibachi, the swish Lake Nona Japanese joint, will open a location on the ground floor of the My Neighborhood Storage Center building on the corner of Colonial Drive and Magnolia Avenue this December or early January ... Soseki, the omakase concept by Denni Cha and Taglish's Michael Collantes slated to open this spring on Fairbanks Avenue, has started selling to-go lunches Thursday to Saturday from the Emeril Lagasse Foundation Kitchen House in College Park. Visit exploretock.com/soseki ... Winter Park Biscuit Co., the all-vegan comfort food eatery, has been overhauling the old Bird of Paradise space in East End Market and is poised to open very soon ... After a major renovation and expansion, Kabooki Sushi on East Colonial Drive has reopened ... Jacked Up Vegan Taqueria has set up shop inside the Henao Contemporary Center at 5601 Edgewater Drive near Forest City Road.

NEWS + EVENTs: Orlando Burger Week is in full swing and goes until Nov. 18. Head to orlandoburgerweek.com for details and participating restaurants ... Mike Evans, former chef de cuisine at Kabooki Sushi Sand Lake, will stage a Noods & Brews pop-up featuring his Yugiri Ramen Project at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Orlando Brewing. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at yugiriramenproject.com ... Also on Friday, Infusion Tea hosts a Very Vegan Fall Harvest Dinner with service at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Guests can dine in or take out. Cost is $59. Visit infusionorlando.com/comfort for reservations ... Do Good Farm in Winter Garden stages a five-course dinner with wine pairings at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Cost is $150 or $275 per couple. Proceeds go to benefit farm projects in Winter Garden and Burundi, Africa. Visit dogoodfarm.org for more ... Reyes Mezcaleria will commence lunch service on Monday, Nov. 16.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com