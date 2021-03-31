HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

March 31, 2021 Movies » Couchsurfing

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge 'Madame Claude'

photo courtesy Netflix

'Madame Claude'

‘Madam Claude’ tells the allegedly true story of a French madam; ‘Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula’ pits South Korean soldiers against the undead 

By

Premieres Wednesday: Godzilla vs. Kong — The Foreman and Ali of the MonsterVerse face off in the donnybrook you've been waiting for — unless you live in Europe, in which case you saw it a week ago. Initial buzz from those international showings is that the pic is big on spectacle but short on character development. Damn, and I was really hoping to find out both of them have mothers named Martha. Or Mothra, as the case may be. (HBO Max)

Premieres Thursday: The Challenge: All Stars — Capitalizing on the recent Real World reunion, 22 of the reality genre's OGs push body and soul to the limit to win $500,000. Seriously, that's all? Even Dr. Evil hasn't been impressed by half a mil since the world found out Puck was an asshole. (Paramount+)

Creepshow Season 2 — The next batch of installments in the horror anthology series promises a whole bunch of high-profile guest stars, including none other than Molly Ringwald. Gosh, I hope it's an adaptation of that old Gilbert Gottfried routine where he says he's dating her disembodied head. The world needs to see that! (Shudder)

The Great Pottery Throwdown Season 4 — Once again, the Brits move heaven and Earth to find their greatest home potter. As opposed to their greatest public Potter, whose name we can't mention anymore because J.K. Rowling won't shut up about her vag. (HBO Max)

Made for Love — In this dark-comedy series, Cristin Milioti plays a woman who discovers that the husband she's trying to escape has planted a controlling chip in her brain. Bet Melinda Gates is having second thoughts about getting that vaccine now! (HBO Max)

Prank Encounters Season 2 — Host Gaten Matarazzo works up another round of scares to spring on the unwary. But if what you're looking for is wares to spring on the unscary, you've got a good five months until the Spirit Halloween stores open. (Netflix)

click to enlarge 'Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula' - PHOTO COURTESY SHUDDER
  • photo courtesy Shudder
  • 'Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula'

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula — The South Korean zombie franchise enters its Day of the Dead stage, pitting soldiers against the undead in a war for survival. Notice that director Yeon Sang-ho has conveniently skipped his Dawn of the Dead stage, because nobody in this day and age wants to be remade by Zack Snyder. (Shudder)

Worn Stories — A new docuseries in which regular folks explain the emotional significance of their favorite items of clothing. Speaking of which, have I ever shown you the frock I wore that time I scared the shit out of J.K. Rowling? (Netflix)

Premieres Friday: Madame Claude — Revisiting the terrain of a similarly named 1977 flick, this biopic tells the allegedly true story of a French madam whose bordello business exposes her to the secrets of the rich, famous and powerful. Funniest line in the trailer: "Clean this up, Marlon Brando will be here in 15 minutes!" Are you sure he doesn't think it's a Wendy's? (Netflix)

WeWork: The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn — Learn how the titular office-share company crashed and burned in a documentary that focuses on the excesses of founder Adam Neumann. Then again, you sort of take your chances when you go to work for a guy whose corporate philosophy is "What, me worry?" Wait, I'm sorry: That was his cousin, Alfred E. My bad. (Hulu)

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Couchsurfing »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando March 31-April 6: ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ Everclear and Spring Fiesta in the Park, all in the open air
New Orlando band Human release a punkish homage to Central Florida's death metal legacy
Things to do in Orlando, March 24-30: Musical humor, Art in Bloom, Pints n’ Paws and more
‘Modern, un-kosher’ Deli Desires in Colonialtown will give you a proper case of deli belly
Things to do in Orlando, March 17-23: Morgan Myles, Disney tunes live, Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Couchsurfing

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Anthony Hopkins' performance in twisty Alzheimer's drama 'The Father' feels like a career capstone Read More

  2. In the tradition of adorable Disney sidekicks, ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ features a plucky young girl and her trusty ... pill bug? Read More

  3. Streaming premieres this week: ‘Own the Room,’ ‘Kid 90,’ ‘Stay Out of the F---ing Attic’ and more Read More

  4. In 'Slaxx,' a possessed pair of pants seeks vengeance Read More

  5. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the unlikeliest of spies in ‘The Courier’ Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation