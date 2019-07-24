Mad Cow and Theater West End announce new seasons and more in Orlando performing arts news 

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras, and Creative City Project are teaming up to present "Orchestrate" at the Immerse 2019 downtown arts festival in October. Five musicians or bands will be selected to have two of their songs professionally arranged and performed during the first evening of the event, accompanied by a live orchestra.

Mad Cow Theatre has announced the "Big 10" shows that will form the spine of their 23rd season, which starts in September with Kate Hamill's stage adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. Other shows in the larger Harriet venue include the musicals Memphis and The Spitfire Grill, Men on Boats, Arthur Miller's All My Sons and Intimate Apparel. Mad Cow's Zehngebot-Stonerock stage will see Boesman and Lena in October, followed by Last Train to Nibroc, The Children and Collective Rage.

Theater West End's second season will bring Green Day's rock musical American Idiot to Sanford next April for the Broadway show's first local production. Between this October and August 2020, Theater West End will also produce Once on This Island, A Christmas Story, The Great American Trailer Park Musical, A Chorus Line, Always ... Patsy Cline and Ragtime.

Tickets are now on sale for Seasons: The Musical, which will be presented by Aaron Safer's New Generation Theatrical and director Kenny Howard at the Dr. Phillips Center's Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater Sept. 11-21. Seasons premiered at the 2014 Orlando Fringe, and was also produced in New York. New Generation will also present the inaugural Be Original new play festival at Dr. Phillips in October; local playwrights can submit scripts to newgentheatrical.org now through Aug. 1.

Now Playing

Bye Bye Birdie, through July 28 at CFCArts ... Snow White, through July 28 at Lowndes Shakespeare Center ... Flashdance: The Musical, through July 28 at Garden Theatre.

Upcoming

Twelve Angry Jurors, Aug. 1-11 at Orange County Regional History Center ... The Obscurity Show, Aug. 3-4 at Downtown Arts Collective ... White Rabbit, Red Rabbit, Aug. 8-11 at Penguin Point ... Mary Poppins, Aug. 9-25 at St. Lukes ... Heartbreak House, Aug. 9-Sept. 1 at Mad Cow Theatre.