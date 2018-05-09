Luisa's Cellar opens soon in Sanford, Argentinian food in Casselberry, plus more in local foodie news 

OPENINGS

Downtown mainstay Artisan's Table will move to 55 W. Church St. in early 2019. Chef-partner Monica McCown says the move will allow the restaurant to build out a bigger bar area and focus more on the late-night food and drink crowd. Expect to see a lively patio scene by January or February of next year ... Curate, a Milk District art gallery/studio by Dixie Dharma's Shaun Noonan, will serve exclusive prix-fixe vegan dinners with wine pairings by night. Curate will start dinner service at 2428 E. Robinson St. this summer ... More Milk District news: A La Cart Street Food & Craft Beer, a 10,400-square-foot food truck park, will also open this summer. The space will host five full-time food trucks, house a 15-tap bar, and have open-air seating for 61 people ... Tako Cheena is now open for lunch Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on the second-floor terrace of the Stonewall Bar on West Church Street ... Bites & Bubbles, specializing in champagne and caviar, has opened in the old Brooklyn Coffee/Restaurant Ash/Funky Monkey space in the Mills 50 district ... After issues with permitting prevented Argentinean restaurant Chalten from opening in Ivanhoe Village, the eatery found a new space at 124 Live Oaks Blvd. in Casselberry and is open for business. Chalten serves soups, salads, sandwiches and raw healthy bowls. They're open daily from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ... Tomkos Tavern, a 12,000-square-foot restaurant specializing in wood-fired pizzas and meats, as well as state-of-the-art sports simulators, will open on Turkey Lake Road in Dr. Phillips later this month ... Ana's Brazilian Kitchen has opened in the old Primo Hoagies space on Commodity Circle near South John Young Parkway and Sand Lake Road ... Look for Blended Cafe Bar to open later this month in College Park. The eatery will serve everything from bao and banh mi sandwiches to bubble tea and craft beer ... Filipino restaurant Inay's Kitchen has opened in Ocoee ... Over in Winter Garden, Tex-Mex joint the Whole Enchilada has opened on Plant Street ... Luisa's Cellar, a wine/craft beer bar serving tapas and desserts, will open this month on Sanford Avenue in Sanford ... Vitality Bowls, "America's superfood cafe," will open May 17 at the Grand Oaks Village plaza on the corner of Conroy-Windermere Road and Dr. Phillips Boulevard.

NEWS

Snowbirds Vintners, a wine portfolio created by Cuisiniers' Jamie McFadden, was awarded a Silver medal in the American Fine Wine Competition's annual rosé competition.

EVENTS

Bangrak Thai Street Kitchen will set up at Pizza Bruno for a joint collaborative dinner May 15 at 6 p.m. ... Urbain 40 hosts a five-course Italian wine dinner May 24 at 7 p.m. Cost is $145 ... Kadence will stage a duck tasting dinner – a special edition of their dinner tasting menu – May 24. Visit kadenceorlando.com for more information.

