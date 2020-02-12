Love Your Shorts Film Festival, Music Monday, FilmSlam and more movie events this week 

After Parkland After the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 that killed 17 people and launched a nationwide student movement, filmmakers embedded with students and families whose lives were forever transformed. Wednesday, 6:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Death to the N Word Narrative documentary by Sadiq Al-Aleem that discusses the use of the reviled slur and the impact that it has on African-American culture and the media today. Sunday, noon; Winter Park Community Center, 721 W. New England Ave., Winter Park; $20; cultureborn.com.
FilmSlam Public screening event for independent filmmakers. Sunday, 2 pm; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-222-7174; thefilmslam.com.
Love Story A special 50th-anniversary screening of the timeless story about a young couple in love. Wednesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $14; fathomevents.com.
Love Your Shorts Film Festival Four-day short film festival featuring blocks of shorts from international filmmakers, Florida filmmakers, UCF students and more across multiple genres. Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; free-$75; 407-321-8111; loveyourshorts.com.
Music Monday: Rock 'N' Roll High School The Ramones guest star in this cult high school comedy from 1980. Monday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Oscar Shorts 2020: Animated Program featuring all of the animated shorts nominated for the Oscars this year. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Oscar Shorts 2020: Documentary Program featuring all of the short documentaries nominated for Oscars this year. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Oscar Shorts 2020: Live Action Program featuring all of the Oscar-nominated live-action short films for this year. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
The Red Sea Miracle First part of a two-part series of movies about the historical "evidence" of Moses' flight from Egypt. Tuesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $14; fathomevents.com.
Valencia Film Celebration Valencia College's nationally recognized and acclaimed film program hosts a showcase of some of Valencia's finest feature films and shorts. Saturday, 12:30 pm; Valencia College East Campus, 701 N. Econlockhatchee Trail; $12; 407-299-5000.
Valentine's Dinner: When Harry Met Sally Be serenaded by live music while you enjoy a delectable buffet spread complete with a carving station. Then celebrate your own love story while watching the classic romantic comedy. Friday, 7 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $135-$185; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
