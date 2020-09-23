Look at the big smile on Tina, an adoptable dog you can meet today! 

Meet Tina!

Tina (A445374) was surrendered because her previous owner was not able to care for her any longer! Tina is 11 years old, a spayed female, and according to her previous owner she is housebroken, leash-trained, and friendly with men, women and children. She would do best as the only dog in the home. Once adopted, Tina can go home the same day with her new family because she is already spayed, microchipped and fully vaccinated. Help us find Tina her forever home today!

If you would like to meet Tina, make an appointment to visit the shelter using these links:

click to enlarge Tina (A445374) Orange County Animal Services

Throughout September, adoption fees are reduced to $10 for both dogs and cats as we celebrate our Barks and Rec promo! The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.