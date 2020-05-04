Social Distancing at 85mm: Lindsay and Clover, Colonialtown 

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

Lindsay and Clover, Colonialtown

What are you doing to stay productive around the house and stay positive during these times?

Staying positive through all of this has been tough some days. I try to not give myself too hard of a time, though, and just make sure I’m doing productive things other days. I’ve been cooking a lot, working on my plants, making my outside spaces really enjoyable, having a fair amount of cocktails and taking too many pictures of my animals.

Top three things you miss about Orlando and can’t wait to do again when this is over?

1) Friends! Technology helps us all see each other and keep in contact. But I miss hugs and in-person conversations and stories. 2) Restaurants. Obviously we can get takeout, but we all know that eating it fresh at the restaurant with friends or your partner is the best way to go. 3) Bars! Happy hour, Sunday funday, late nights, live music, pretty patios, all my favorite bartenders.

If not takeout, are you sticking to the tried-and-true foods in the kitchen? If experimenting more, what are you cooking up?

I really love cooking already. So, I have been trying new recipes but also perfecting all the classic dishes. Breads, stocks and broth, the perfect scrambled eggs, Bolognese sauce. It’s been really fun, challenging and time-consuming.

Podcast recommendation: "Root of Evil." It’s all about the Black Dahlia Murder and wild family history behind some of the story.

Spotify recommendation: Sam Cooke. Great for listening to while cooking or hanging on your porch.

