Life of Agony's Mina Caputo lives in the moment 

At 46, an avid reader with over 2,000 books in her collection, Mina Caputo is humble in acknowledging how a lifetime of tragedies, traumas and misunderstandings could result in a bouquet of mid-life wisdom for some. But Caputo credits her own lessons learned to prayers to a cosmic goddess, an energy beyond our realm, that responded to Caputo's plea for wisdom by kicking her ass.

Aside from the studious life of a bibliophile, Caputo has a very different full-time gig. She's the vocalist and frontperson for celebrated Brooklyn metal veterans Life of Agony, a band that's been going strong since the early 1990s, when a trio of teenage friends – Caputo, guitarist Joey Z and bassist Alan Robert – united to make an ungodly roar. Life of Agony's intense 1993 debut album, River Runs Red, catapulted them right out of the underground and onto MTV, the covers of magazines and multiple world tours.

A true optimist and believer in the universe as "a friendly place," the frontperson for the 30-year-old metal phenomenon doesn't hesitate to count her experiences on this planet as blessings, ones that have been unforgettable and empowering.

Yet, before existing in a state of empowerment, she slogged through hell on earth. A transwoman, Caputo existed for a long time in a camouflage shell that matched society's oppressive notion that a person's biological sex is aligned to their gender.

Living a hidden life turned Caputo into a ghost, and she's gentle with herself as she reflects on this period of her life. "I wasn't really living out my soul's interpretation of who I am, and what I am, and where I'm going, and why I'm going through what I'm going through," she remembers.

A denial of self that was worsened by absent parents and abusive guardians eventually led to Caputo deciding to live as her authentic self. She quit her band, started solo musical projects, and then finally made her way back to Life of Agony, working alongside original bandmates with the addition of drummer Veronica Bellino.

Just as she practices authenticity in her personal life, Caputo brings the same philosophy and energy to the stage. "My energy is right here, right now. I'm not a plug-in vocalist, I'm not a plug-in musician, and I'm not interpreting or vocalizing things the same way. Every night is very different."

On the day Caputo speaks to Orlando Weekly, she's anxiously awaiting the start of the Beast Coast Monsters tour, with co-headliner Doyle of horror-punks the Misfits. This tour very appropriately kicks off on Friday the 13th and showcases the band's 2019 release, The Sound of Scars. Caputo speaks of utilizing the magic learned from watching Robert Plant, Queen and David Bowie, transforming that sense of wonder into a "fiery force" of singing and performance.

Life of Agony bassist Robert describes "Lay Down" off The Sound of Scars as "an anthem for survivors." The album exists as a sequel of sorts to River Runs Red, which chronicles the five most intense days of a young person's life, leaving listeners with the darkest of cliffhangers. That record ends with the ominous sound of faint echoes as blood slowly drips onto a bathroom floor, the result of an ostensible suicide by the main character.

"It's haunting. I am the album," sighs Caputo as she parallels her life to that of the heavy themes of desperation and perseverance in The Sound of Scars, an album that seamlessly begins where River Runs Red ends. The seemingly dismal ending of River Runs Red left listeners with a sense of defeat, but the story of The Sound of Scars reveals that the protagonist of the debut album survived the suicide attempt and is making peace with that near-death experience.

Similarly, for Caputo, the daily personal decisions we execute for ourselves hold a deep significance in what's to come: "I'm just setting up my life now for the next life."

And her life now is very much lived in the moment. As singer and focal point for Life of Agony, Caputo acknowledges the upside to being alive: "Life pulls me out of the present moment with things and the monsters of the mind, but even if I would have had one day on this planet I would have been blessed."

