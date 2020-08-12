Letters to the editor: Struggling breweries and Orlando Mayor Dyer's coronavirus vaccine comments 

@Stephen Anthony Trampe Agreed, it's disgusting to see the lines at Starbucks, Chik-Fil-A, etc. – when local businesses need support. People claim to be all about supporting small business but they really don't care. It's sad. Won't be many left after this.

@Dan Kaye I'm doing what I can by buying local beer and shunning chain restaurants but sadly I'm only one drunk man.

@Calin Baldea This closure has been a shit-show, orchestrated by an incompetent state government. I really hope the morons leading this state come up with a solution before these people start losing their businesses through no fault of their own.

@Oniluap Lenn The government should've helped these small businesses when they required them to close.

@Manuel Gomez I don't know anything about the business but, is there a way they can reinvent themselves? Like distributing their products to ABC and Total Wine. Do they have to apply for a license just for that? Or can they do it with the licenses they already have? I know it will mean more operating costs for them but it is an option.

@Lizette Cortes de Ruppert Terrible! So many fantastic local, good restaurants suffering this idiotic pandemic.

@Nader Rashid It's expensive to shop local when times are hard. In my case not the beer, but my own entertainment and hobbies.

@Stephen Cagnina People need to stop supporting the chains. We have plenty of small local places open.

@Vanessa Blakeslee Why this overreaching edict, when so many FL bars have outdoor spaces? Businesses will go bankrupt, the arts and culture will die out, and this will also drive underground/backyard parties. Think of how speakeasies emerged in the 1920s. The desire to drink and gather, especially under so much stress, will still be there. Just no revenue, lost jobs and a ruined tax base.

@Christie Papa Though the Mayor's office later clarified that the he was just speaking for himself in the interview and not issuing any official policy, this is just more bad news for local businesses trying to stay afloat during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

@Peter A. Silva Go ahead and keep buying into the mainstream media fear mongering. While your city collapses around you. But then again that might be what you're aiming for. Don't count on any government assistance. Because NY did and they got shot down. So go ahead and continue to bury yourself there Buddy. Election will prove differently for you.

@Andy Andris You demand better from your governor and president, Buddy, that's what you do. I don't NEED to go to a bar right now, but those are someone's livelihood, so our government needs to do a better job figuring this BS out and stop making small businesses and people who rely on those small businesses for work, suffer. Corporations got bailed out and they STILL downsized or "laid off" employees. Unacceptable. Our state and federal governments have SUCKED during this whole pandemic, while we suffer. Stop making excuses and wondering how we're going to overcome this and get a plan in place. Or we will systematically vote all of the elected officials out of office.

@Naomi Renee They need to figure out how they think it's safe for kids to be in school for up to seven periods, but not adults in a bar.

