Letters to the editor: Florida passes 10,000 dead from coronavirus pandemic 

@Nick Rowell 1) Florida has most definitely cooked the books. They were counting multiple negative tests ON ONE PERSON, then only counting one positive test per positive case. They've also suppressed the number of deaths. 2) If it killed this many people with our extreme preventative measures, it's very deadly and should be taken very seriously. 3) there are many other long-term health effects associated with this, so while everyone's not going to die, some people could be left with lifelong lung issues. Is that a big enough issue?
@Ivan Williams Wow, like how many are fine with their fellow Floridians dying of this when we could've done something about it? Call out those who'll be doing the same once more children start dying off, because those idiots deserve ALL the hate for being so ignorant in their odd confidence.
@Mandee Gustavson Loiacono It didn't have to happen.On the same day Floridians went to the polls to vote in the 2020 primary elections, Florida's governor continued his attempt to disenfranchise returning citizens, despite a supermajority of 2018 voters' will. The state is appealing a judge's finding that requiring felons to pay court-ordered "legal financial obligations" to be eligible to vote is unconstitutional. Critics of the law liken it to a poll tax and say it creates "two classes of people, those who can afford to pay ... and those who cannot."
@Gwen Brogden The fact that he assumes all ex-felons will vote blue just shows how ignorant he is. Voter suppression is wrong on every level but the GOP seems to think that's the only way they can stay in control.
@Katie Saville Of all the things he could be working on right now, this is how he chooses to spend his time.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.