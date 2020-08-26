HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

August 26, 2020 News & Features » First Words

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge adobestock_308450693.jpeg

Photo via Adobe Stock

Letters to the editor: Florida passes 10,000 dead from coronavirus pandemic 

By
Last week we reported the chilling fact that over 10,000 people had died in Florida in the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, our death toll stood at 10,167, and more than half of those deaths happened in the last month. These grim numbers reach us as the state continues to plan for schools to reopen and push for a full business reopening as well. Possibly even more depressing than these numbers were the number of comments on our Facebook page claiming that the statistics are all lies and calling people sheep, bandying about the long-since-discredited "0.4 percent" stat (we get it, math is tough) or pivoting to what-aboutism in the form of comments like "But how many people die from regular flu?" (that would be roughly 3,000 per year in Florida, by the way) and "That's a lot, but more people have died in New York!" What does that have to do with the price of coffins? Do better, Florida.

@Nick Rowell 1) Florida has most definitely cooked the books. They were counting multiple negative tests ON ONE PERSON, then only counting one positive test per positive case. They've also suppressed the number of deaths. 2) If it killed this many people with our extreme preventative measures, it's very deadly and should be taken very seriously. 3) there are many other long-term health effects associated with this, so while everyone's not going to die, some people could be left with lifelong lung issues. Is that a big enough issue?

@Ivan Williams Wow, like how many are fine with their fellow Floridians dying of this when we could've done something about it? Call out those who'll be doing the same once more children start dying off, because those idiots deserve ALL the hate for being so ignorant in their odd confidence.

@Mandee Gustavson Loiacono It didn't have to happen.

On the same day Floridians went to the polls to vote in the 2020 primary elections, Florida's governor continued his attempt to disenfranchise returning citizens, despite a supermajority of 2018 voters' will. The state is appealing a judge's finding that requiring felons to pay court-ordered "legal financial obligations" to be eligible to vote is unconstitutional. Critics of the law liken it to a poll tax and say it creates "two classes of people, those who can afford to pay ... and those who cannot."

@Gwen Brogden The fact that he assumes all ex-felons will vote blue just shows how ignorant he is. Voter suppression is wrong on every level but the GOP seems to think that's the only way they can stay in control.

@Katie Saville Of all the things he could be working on right now, this is how he chooses to spend his time.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More First Words »

Latest in First Words

Most Popular

  1. Adoptable kitty Grace would much rather rub her head against your leg than the side of this cold steel cage Read More

  2. Louis DeJoy issues a fuzzy, fact-light statement temporarily suspending changes at the USPS Read More

  3. ‘Oh yeah? Where’s the science?’ asked these commenters on an article about the science of how mask-wearing protects from viruses Read More

  4. Is Louis DeJoy, the new postmaster general, hitting the 'self-destruct' button on democracy? Read More

  5. Once again, Donald Trump will need a miracle of fraud, cheating and voter suppression to win – and nothing is out of bounds Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 19, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation