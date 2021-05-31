May 31, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Question: I rented a hotel on the beach and a day or so into my vacation I started feeling sick. I was looking for cleaning supplies and found that there was a ton of mold under the sink in the bathroom. I contacted the manager and they acted like they didn’t care. I’m scared it was black mold and my family is sick. What can I do?
Answer: Unlike car accidents and slip-and-fall cases, mold cases are harder to prove. There are serious technical and medical issues involved that will require expert testimony from multiple experts.
You will need a mold expert and as well as a doctor to directly correlate your injuries to the mold. This type of case is very hard to prove and unless your damages are really severe, most attorneys will be less likely to take your case.
Lysol is definitely not enough!
