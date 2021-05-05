May 05, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Question: My son was running from a police officer and the K-9 dog bit a hole in my son’s leg. He wants to sue the Sheriff’s Department. Does he have a case?
Answer: It is a definite maybe! Excessive force applies to a K-9 dog as well. The question is, did the dog use a reasonable amount of force to stop your son?
I have seen good police dog takedowns, and I have seen a K-9 literally chew a significant portion of person’s calf off while the person was laying spread out for over 60 seconds.
These dogs are not house pets. They are meant to assist and protect their police handlers. They can be amazingly trained but are still dogs. How well these dogs do their jobs is dependent on training, control, and their own mental and physical abilities.
In Florida, we have comparative negligence too, so your son’s noncompliance with the officer’s order will come into play.
The moral of the story is, “running from a police dog could possibly turn you into a chew toy.”
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.