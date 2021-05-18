May 18, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Question: I was getting impatient while at the counter of a major fast food restaurant when the employee taking my order just punched me in the face. They then came around the counter and kept beating me until I passed out. I woke up in the hospital later that day. What are my legal options?
Answer: In a situation like this, you would probably attempt to file a claim against the restaurant because it was their employee. There are a couple variables to consider when you are trying to file a lawsuit against a business for the bad acts of their employees.
Was the person acting in the normal course of business when the incident happened? Did the restaurant have knowledge of the employee’s propensity to do something like this? Was the employee on duty when this happened, etc…?
Now in your question you mentioned, “I was getting impatient.” If you were the aggressor physically or simply, “pulling a Karen,” some of the fault could be attributed to you, which could affect how you are compensated for your injuries.
Sometimes you can’t “have it your way!”
