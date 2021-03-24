March 24, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
This feels like a question for Maury Povich, but since he is probably not available, I guess it is on me. First, you need to be certain on the math that you did get pregnant over those days in Key West, because if your days are off both men will be able to avoid a paternity test based on an impossibility argument.
You can either file a paternity suit or file with the Florida Department of Revenue. Both ways could help with bringing these two men into court.
In the end, if they are forced to take a paternity test, you should get your answer. For those who wonder how reliable a paternity court-ordered paternity test, it is normally 99.99 percent accurate.
Hopefully, that wraps it up.
