April 21, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Question: I was pulling a practical joke on my boyfriend and got a henna tattoo of his name on my arm. I had a bad reaction to the henna ink, and it is now permanently burned into my arm. Can I sue the person who did the henna tattoo?
Answer: Believe it or not, the FDA has issued warnings concerning black henna ink. A lot of the time the ink is black hair dye or a mix which could seriously harm your skin and cause scarring.
Hopefully, it was done by a business that has insurance, so you might be able to get the corrective cosmetic surgery you need. If it was done by an individual or a business that does not have insurance, it might be difficult to get any recovery.
The reason why it is not feasible to file a lawsuit against a person in Florida is because Florida is very debtor-friendly. Judgments normally do not attach to joint assets and to primary homesteads.
Here’s hoping you two have a long happy life “TOGETHER!”
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.