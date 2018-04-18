April 18, 2018 News & Features » News

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge shutterstock_372974377.jpg

Photo via Shutterstock

Legal weed tourism: What happens in Vegas? Blaze in Vegas 

Desert oasis

By

Las Vegas is often described as a debauched Disney World for adults, so if any city's experience with legalizing marijuana could be instructive for Orlando, it would have to be Sin City.

Since July 1, 2017, anyone over the age of 21 can walk into a recreational dispensary, show a state-issued photo ID, and slap down cash (no credit cards accepted) for up to an ounce of cannabis, or the edible equivalent.

When you arrive in Vegas nowadays, it's impossible to miss the billboards ballyhooing bud along the drive into town, so of course I did some journalistic investigation during my last visit. I stopped by Essence Cannabis Dispensary (essencevegas.com), which is not only partly owned by Las Vegas Sun/Las Vegas Weekly publisher Brian Greenspun, but is the only pot shop operating on the Las Vegas Strip, conveniently located between the Stratosphere and SLS; visit weedmaps.com for other options.

I arrived early enough to be among the only customers. (Pro tip: Shop before noon to avoid crowds.) After a brief check-in, I was ushered from the doctor's office-esque antechamber into the inner sanctum.

Imagine if Willy Wonka ran an Apple Store, and you'll have a pretty good idea of what Essence's showroom looks like: pristine white walls and gleaming glass cases filled with colorful candies, psychedelic confections, lotions, potions and vaporizing contraptions. Flower (the bud or flower of the cannabis plant) is available in dozens of sativa, indica, and hybrid varieties, all labeled by THC and CBD content, and displayed in ventilated cubes for easy sniffing. While the reefer your (grand)parents rolled on their gatefold Goodbye Yellow Brick Road covers was only 10 percent THC, the THC content in flower sold today can be as high as 30 percent.

The options can be overwhelming, so it's a good thing that each shopper is assigned a personal "budtender" to help sort out your selection.

There are just a few catches. One, while prices are reasonable – $43 for a top-shelf eighth of an ounce – steep taxes bring the total up to black market rates.

Two, consuming cannabis in public – including inside any casino or hotel – is still prohibited. While you'll smell sweet combustion under every pedestrian overpass from the Luxor to Caesars Palace, you're safer sticking to edibles and vapes if you want to wander around indulging while gaping at the flashing lights, neon, streetwalkers and tourists.

And finally, another friendly piece of advice: Stay away from the blackjack tables when you're baked. In that state of mind, you're far better off blowing your money on Cirque tickets.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More News »

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Did you know medical marijuana is legal in Florida? Read More

  2. A Florida veteran is fighting the federal government for legal medical marijuana Read More

  3. What happened to the Orlando Magic? Read More

  4. We wanted answers about Pulse. Instead, we were fed lies about Noor Salman Read More

  5. Savage Love: 'Call for submissions' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation