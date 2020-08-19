Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted COVID restrictions on restaurant workers and you were not lovin’ it 

Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order that lifts the requirement for restaurant employees to pass two coronavirus tests before returning to work. The order asks employers to "actively encourage employees who are sick or have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19 to stay home." (The gov had nothing to say to hurting restaurant employees who need to work to survive.) New CDC guidelines also reduced the once 14-day quarantine recommendation to 10 days. Whether because they fear infection or they just want everything to reopen right now, readers were united in their negative reaction to the new guidelines.

@Joe Llorens As if I wasn't apprehensive enough about getting takeout. This is just going to continue hurting the industry because we keep looking for half-baked, short-sighted bandaid solutions instead of giving people the help they actually need.

@Matthew Uva It's worth pointing out that many, if not most, restaurants in Orlando will do the right thing. Everyone I know is still doing daily temperature checks and is requiring a COVID-negative test to return to work after any symptoms. No reason to drive the last nail in the coffin of an already dying industry.

@Adam Pugh Stop wasting your lives believing all the lies. You wanna live your lives scared so be it but the rest of us have to get on with our lives.

Last week's biggest firestarter among readers – and commenters, who we are starting to suspect might not always be readers! LOL – was a story about the Huffington Post reporter who asked President Trump if he regrets all the lies he's told the American public. (According to the Washington Post, that's roughly 20,000 lies in his three and a half years.)

It turns out the reporter, S.V. Dáte, once worked at the Orlando Sentinel. And Orlando Weekly interviewed him after the publication of his fourth novel ("It's a sleazy world after all," Nov. 1, 2001), which took some pretty hard swipes at a thinly veiled fictional version of the Sentinel. So it seems Mr. Dáte has been spicy for quite some time.

@Scott Bennett That was one of the best moments during his so-called press briefings! I just wish every journalists would ask the same question during each of his briefings!

@Michael Sharp Our hero! Now if we could just get the a-hole to answer that question.

@Stephanie Stevie Morgan Give this man a medal and a front row seat in the press corps forever.

@Jaime Margary I want to have a beer with this guy and the guy that threw a shoe at George W. Bush.