Last week Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered a rant on ‘wokeness’; Orlando Weekly readers reacted 

Last week we reported on Gov. Ron DeSantis' speech at the Florida Chamber of Commerce's "Future of Florida Forum" in Orlando. Appearing before a group of business leaders, DeSantis warned them against being too "woke." He said Republicans "see these big companies that are really kowtowing to a very elite ideology ... that's not reflective of the vast, vast majority of the country," implying that businesses espousing progressive values will face backlash.

@Jeff Nolan You can tell DeSantis has never worked in the corporate world. Every single decision — without exception — is based on projected earnings. Ideology doesn't enter into it. If he thinks these companies are acting "woke" for any other reason, he simply doesn't understand the corporate world. This is the free market at work. If these corporate decisions are incorrect, it will be reflected in the ledgers. They will then adjust accordingly. DeSantis needs to stay out of business if he doesn't understand such a fundamental thing.

@Jason Byrd Marshall I honestly have no idea what y'all are talking about with "woke" anymore. It just seems like you invented a buzzword for shit you don't like and then fling it around like monkeypoo. And the rest of us just shrug and mutter "assholes" whilst walking away.

@Jeff Engelbrecht This guy is the epitome of what is wrong with the Republican Party. A party I was once proud to be a part of back in the day.

@Allen Oh DeSantis greatest governor. Those pink hair crazies have mental issues and their depression hurting all of us.

@Cayla Parks Submitted for your approval: a Bizarroverse intersecting with normal reality, an alternate timeline of distorted facts and deranged perceptions, wherein one's hair color can mark you the wrong kind of person to a government.

@Cris Field It's strange how Republicans have "strong negative feelings" about "corporate America" until they're ready to accept corporate campaign donations.

@Dan Kaye He's such an embarrassment. The only reason his fan club still likes him is because they're not strong enough to admit they made a mistake.

@James Hall Florida's governor finds himself acting alone against businesses who are backing a vaccine mandate for their employees and customers. Texas dropped out after business leaders protested anti-mandate legislation there. Vaccines are the only way to get our economy back to 100 percent. Mandates are a way to push the reluctant in that direction. DeSantis is only isolating Florida from being part of the solution. Our state's policy is still part of the problem.

@Chris Mennens Imagine a timeline where your government is worried about your community being too "woke."

@Ivan Williams Treating businesses like our cops treat minority children. Thankfully, our constitution protects companies, if not said children.